Why you should consider hiring laid-off employees

Akin to dating scenarios, we often want to land what is more challenging to acquire–what someone else has. And as such, poaching candidates from other companies is appealing to recruiters.

On the hunt for passive candidates, they seek out workers who appear to be contented in their current role. One of the attractive traits of a passive candidate is that they are actively generating value–that they are in demand by their current company.

However, because of recruiters’ predisposition to hunt for currently working people, a slew of candidates is often ignored. Rightsized, downsized, or otherwise laid-off workers often do not make it to recruiters’ radar. Similarly, unemployed candidates are often overlooked when HR and hiring managers sort resumes, because a presently employed candidate seems more vital.

Overcoming the predisposition to hire passive candidates

Many unemployed people simply were caught up in a corporate reorganization, laid off because of a duplication following a merger, or were rightsized/downsized amid some other initiative that had nothing to do with their individual performance. It is this talent capital that often gets overlooked; amid these pools of talent are performance and productivity engines that are already fueled and brimming with energy.

1. They are ready to go now

Passive candidates are generally obligated to their current companies, and at the very least, are obliged to provide a two-week notice–often more. They also may be in the middle of an important project or another initiative that can create a sense of obligation to finish out. Moreover, they may be driven to stay the course a bit longer at their current employer based on financial incentives, bonuses, etc.

On the flip side, an actively seeking and unencumbered candidate can be at-the-ready, often in a matter of a few days, to start work. They do not have to give notice or have other work obligations to conclude with a current employer.

2. They are enthusiastic

You may find yourself working hard to convince a passive candidate to come work for you. Their desire to change course from their current employer often is less than enthusiastic, if there is any interest at all. However, a candidate whose career suddenly was disrupted by a reorganization is probably eager to restart their career engine and become productive again. More than likely, they were not choosing to depart their contributory role, and thus aspire to become active members of a team again.