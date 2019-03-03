How to watch Leaving Neverland on HBO without cable

Executors of Michael Jackson’s estate fought tremendously hard to stop Leaving Neverland from seeing the light of day. The searing documentary, in which two men allege that the pop star molested them when they were children, debuted at Sundance earlier this year to a blitz of harshly worded critiques from the Jackson family. Last month, the estate, along with Optimum Productions, sued HBO, accusing the network of being in violation of a non-disparagement clause, as Hollywood Reporter noted .

But those tough tactics haven’t seemed to quell curiosity around Leaving Neverland, nor will they stop it from finding an audience. This weekend it will get its biggest audience yet, when the documentary premieres on HBO on Sunday, March 4, at 8 p.m. ET. The documentary will also be made available for streaming at that time.

If you’re a cord cutter looking to stream Leaving Neverland without cable (either live or after it airs), you have a few options. For viewers with pay-TV login credentials, you can just watch the documentary on the HBO Go website or via its mobile apps on iOS or Android.

If you don’t have those credentials and can’t mooch them off anyone, your best bet is to sign up with a separate streaming service. HBO typically costs about $15 a month, but you can sometimes get a free trial. I’ve rounded up a few options below: