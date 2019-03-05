Amazon is about to take more of your money, and you won’t even notice

Amazon Dash buttons never seemed like a very good idea for anyone but Amazon. When the devices were announced on April 1st 2015, some suspected they were an April Fools’ joke. The buttons extended Amazon’s reach into your home in a way that seemed both silly and suspicious. These little internet-connected buttons, each assigned to a specific product, like garbage bags, let you order more with just a tap. The future of retail! But upon closer inspection, the buttons lacked transparency about pricing, and didn’t always guarantee you the lowest available price. They covered your house in logos. And how often do you really order new Burt’s Bees lip balm, anyway?

On Friday, the company confirmed to Fast Company that it has stopped selling Dash buttons altogether. Old Dash buttons will continue to work, but the initiative as we know it is done.

Amazon isn’t saying much about why it’s canceling the buttons, but their failure may reveal something key about Amazon’s future strategy. Even though the value proposition they offered to users was ease, Dash buttons still added too much friction to the purchasing process. And the future of Amazon is about selling things without the customer having to log on and buy them.

The buttons weren’t fast enough for customers

Above all else, Dash buttons underdelivered on their promise. Their appeal–press button, get thing–was obvious to anyone who has found themselves without toothpaste or toilet paper. But unlike most physical buttons in our world, which have instantaneous results like turning on the A/C in the car or making Mario jump, the only thing you could count on when you hit a Dash button was a two-day wait.

As of 2017, Amazon was selling thousands of items to customers via Dash buttons each day. That sounds like a lot, until you remember the company’s scale: Amazon currently has 100 million Prime members, and it sold millions of Dash buttons before it discontinued the program.

They weren’t easy enough for Amazon, either

From a UX perspective, Dash buttons are outmoded–because Amazon has already figured out how to tackle the delay between realizing you’re out of toilet paper and actually getting it.

Amazon’s Subscribe & Save system has let customers auto-order goods for years now. But the company has launched another, even more friction-less initiative dubbed Replenishment Services, which can part you with your money with unprecedented efficiency. From Brita water filters to HP inkjet printers, the Replenishment Services program invites manufacturers to bake auto-ordering right into their cloud-connected products. Once a customer sets up Replenishment Services on a device, they never need to order replacement toothbrush heads or coffee pods again. The transaction is automatic. Amazon reports that Replenishment Services purchases have doubled year-over-year.