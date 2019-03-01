Amazon stops selling physical Dash buttons

Back in 2015 Amazon launched the Dash button . The $5 device was essentially a physical clicker that you pressed to reorder whatever product the button was for, such as Tide laundry detergent or Hefty trash bags.

Fans of the physical buttons will be disappointed to hear that as of yesterday Amazon has stopped selling the real-world devices. Dash buttons will continue to live on via digital mediums such as on Amazon’s website, inside apps, and embedded into smart devices themselves. But the physical Dash button will be no more. Here’s the official statement from Amazon on the demise of physical Dash buttons:

“Since the introduction of the Dash program, we’ve continued to work on making the shopping experience convenient and easy, and in some cases, even disappear for customers. With Dash Replenishment, we’ve launched hundreds of devices globally that automatically reorder essentials so customers don’t have to think at all about restocking. And we introduced virtual Dash Buttons, which are available digitally–whether online, in the Amazon App, through screened devices like Echo Show or on third party devices. We’ve also seen customers increasingly using programs like Alexa Shopping, which provides a hands free shopping experience, and Subscribe & Save, which lets customers automatically receive their favorite items every month. With this in mind, we’ve decided to shift the Dash program focus–as of February 28, Dash Button devices are no longer available for purchase on Amazon globally. Existing Dash Button customers can continue to use their Dash Button devices. We look forward to continuing support for our customers’ shopping needs, including growing our Dash Replenishment product line-up and expanding availability of virtual Dash Buttons.”

The one silver lining here for people who were fans of the physical button, any Dash buttons you own now will continue to work and be supported by Amazon. But once those buttons get worn down or break, you’ll have to join the rest of us in the virtual world.