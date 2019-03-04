Hip offices are part of our mental health crisis, here’s why

This suggestion has become the corporate cure-all for employees experiencing burnout–which as research shows, has hit epidemic levels in America. Given our obsession with work and performance in this country I do appreciate companies that encourage downtime. But true wellness is about more than the occasional day off. What we need is to change how we view mental health in the workplace.

Why “hip offices” are a misguided attempt to fix workplace culture

Many executives have taken this idea–the culture of the modern workplace–and elected to throw out the corporate layout book by making their office spaces into open, cooperative, colorful lounges. They turn kitchens into a bar after 6 p.m., transform the cubicle scene into a trendy, multipurpose space where staff can hang out after hours. They also invite employees to bring their friends for drinks and snacks.

But there’s a fundamental problem here–as I’m sure plenty of other CEOs can attest. Changing the office layout hasn’t prevented the phenomenon of burnout. And it certainly doesn’t address mental health issues. In my own office, I’ve been guilty of taking this approach too.

Roughly 32 million American employees experience mental illness each year. What’s worse is that only about half of them seek treatment, and for a long time, I was one of those workers who suffered in silence.

Employees need to feel free to disconnect from work

I have OCD, and as the founder of a business, companywide transparency wasn’t my first choice. But once I came clean to my team and made the conscious effort to create a culture that prioritizes mental well-being, I realized how much more important it is than building a cool space where we can all chill.

Even with all the mental health days and in-office lounges, many employees still feel an inability to disconnect from the office mindset, which makes them feel overworked and exhausted for prolonged periods. Job-induced anxiety is on the rise as technology blurs the lines between work and home life. The idea of work-life balance has all but disappeared.