8 tech giants have security holes they need to fix right now, says EFF

The Electronic Frontier Foundation launched a campaign and deliberately lo-fi website titled “Fix It Already,” calling on big tech companies to patch what the organization sees as security holes.
Among the issues the campaign points out:
- Google’s Android system doesn’t let users deny internet access to apps so they can’t phone home with updates on what users are doing.
- Venmo makes friend lists public for anyone to see.
- Slack keeps messages from unpaid users around on its servers, even though they can’t access them, in case they later upgrade to a paid plan.
- Twitter doesn’t send direct messages via end-to-end encryption, making them accessible to law enforcement with search warrants.
- Facebook asks for people’s phone numbers for security, then lets companies use them to target ads.
- WhatsApp lets users add people to group chats without giving them the option to say yes or no, making their phone numbers visible and sending them messages they might not want.
- Apple retains a key to users’ iCloud backups, meaning the company or law enforcement could access them.
- Microsoft‘s Windows 10 Home also sends encryption keys to the company.