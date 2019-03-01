5 things that your resume can’t tell an employer

When you’re hunting for that next big career move, your resume will play a big part in your success. But you can’t rely on it to do all of the heavy lifting in your job search. Sure, it’s your No. 1 personal marketing tool, but there are still many valuable traits that your resume can’t convey to an employer. A resume can’t demonstrate how good of a networker you are, or whether or not you’re good at cultivating relationships.

Here are five things that your resume can’t convey, and what you need to do to showcase those skills.

How motivated you are

Anybody can write, “I am super motivated” on their resume and cover letter. Lots of candidates do precisely that. But this statement alone doesn’t convince the recruiters and employers you are approaching. They’ve probably seen it on 20 resumes before they’ve even had their lunch.

When it comes to motivation, actions speak louder than words. If you fire off a resume with a generic cover letter and then fail to follow up with the recruiter, that doesn’t scream “motivated candidate.” However, if you take the time to craft a tailored cover letter that shows your passion for your work and the company you are applying to, you’ll appear a lot more genuine and enthusiastic.

And if you want to show how motivated you are, add the recruiter on LinkedIn or follow up after a few days. If you do it right, those gestures can make you stand out from the pack.

What you’re like to work with

Your resume can lay out the facts, detail your experience, and demonstrate your expertise, but it’s a difficult medium for reflecting your personality. Plenty of hiring managers would rather work with an easygoing team player who is happy to roll their sleeves up when the going gets tough than a stubborn, so-called expert who refuses to support their team and shies away from stepping outside their comfort zone.

If you can get face or phone time with recruiters or hiring managers, it’s much easier to get some of your personality across and allow them to build a positive picture of how you’ll behave in the workplace. And if you’re attempting to make a big jump upwards in your career, your attitude toward your work can distinguish you from candidates who may have a lot more experience than you.