Do you have what it takes to join the Fast Company Impact Council?

The editors of Fast Company have launched the Fast Company Impact Council , a new initiative that brings together founders, CEOs, and some of the most creative people in business. The council will meet in New York on April 17-18 for a series of conversations on some of the greatest opportunities and biggest challenges facing business and society.

Confirmed council members include Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa, cofounders and co-CEOs, Warby Parker; Sarah Harden, CEO, Hello Sunshine; Bozoma St. John, chief marketing officer, Endeavor; Randy Freer, CEO, Hulu; Shane Wall, chief technology officer and global head of HP Labs, HP; and Julie Guggemos, senior vice president, product design, Target.

Insights from the council meeting and members will be highlighted in editorial coverage on fastcompany.com and in the November 2019 issue of Fast Company magazine, which will kick off Fast Company‘s 25th anniversary year.

“Since its inception in 1995, Fast Company has been a prescient chronicler of business, covering the intersection of business and design, social impact, creativity, innovation, and technology in meaningful ways,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief. “The insights gleaned from the Impact Council will help ensure that Fast Company’s future is as vital and agenda-setting as its first 25 years were.”

McKinsey & Company and SAP are sponsors of the Impact Council.

Council membership is limited to 300 top visionary leaders; to request an invitation, please visit the Impact Council website.