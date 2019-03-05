Is philanthropy driven by altruism, ego, or the human desire to cheat death?

In Socialism for Millionaires, the Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw quipped that a rich man “does not really care whether his money does good or not, provided he finds his conscience eased and his social status improved by giving it away.” Was he right to be so cynical?

The reality today is that private wealth finances only a tiny fraction of social needs. According to Arton Capital and Wealth-X’s philanthropy report, ultra-high net-worth individuals in the United States (those who have $30 million and above in net assets) gave $49.2 billion to charities in 2015–or 19% of all individual philanthropic donations in the U.S. But if we bring in data from the Urban Institute, which puts the total revenue for U.S. charities at $1.73 trillion in 2015, the super-rich contribute less than 3% of the total.

At least we can console ourselves that nonprofits will probably trundle on without donations from the very wealthy. But can the wealthy “survive” without giving? What needs are fulfilled by philanthropy? Do we give to make the world a better place, to give back to the community? Or is charity motivated by reasons that are far less noble–peer pressure, social status, a version of conspicuous consumption?

Studies show that, in general, people who feel good, do good–and likewise, people who do good, feel better. The rich are no exception. Giving to charity activates parts of the brain related to reward and pleasure. Yes, the rich do have some distinctive reasons for giving to charity, such as the desire not to “morally corrupt” their heirs. But like others, they also give to strengthen their identity–and probably, to relieve their guilt. As Shaw said, with typical epigrammatic acuity: “One buys moral credit by signing a cheque, which is easier than turning a prayer wheel.”

The first person to attribute the act of charity to improving one’s public image was the 18th-century Scottish economist Adam Smith, who claimed that people make moral and ethical decisions based on how an impartial observer would judge them. This idea harks back to a dialogue about justice in Plato’s Republic, in which Glaucon tells Socrates that people behave ethically only when they think others are watching.

Fast-forward to 2009, when Dan Ariely, a behavioral economist at Duke University in North Carolina, co-conducted a study evaluating the motive of outward appearances in giving to charity. The research found that appearances are so important that they even trump financial incentives. In the experiment, participants were divided into two groups, where each group was asked to type a combination of letters on a keyboard. They were told that if they typed the combination correctly, some money would be donated in their name to the Red Cross, although never more than a few dollars.

In the “private” group, members were exposed only to their own “giving” scores, whereas in the “public” group, each member was asked to publicly announce his or her donation to the others. In the end, members of the public group got the letter combination right twice as often as members of the private group. At a later stage of the experiment, researchers decided to test whether people would forgo a financial reward to look altruistic in the eyes of others. In the public group, adding a personal financial incentive had only a small effect on its success rate, whereas it increased the private group’s success rate by 35%.