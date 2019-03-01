We should implement a charging tax to help EV drivers fund our roads

U.S. roads and bridges are in abysmal shape–and that was before the recent winter storms made things even worse. In fact, the government rates over one-quarter of all urban interstates as in fair or poor condition and one-third of U.S. bridges need repair.

State and local government charge their own taxes that vary widely. Combined with the national levy, fuel taxes range from over 70¢ per gallon in high-tax states like California and Pennsylvania to just over 30¢ in states like Alaska and Arizona. The difference is a key reason the price of gasoline changes so dramatically when you cross state lines. While people often complain when their fuel prices go up, the real burden of gasoline taxes has been falling for decades. The federal government’s 18.4¢ tax, for example, was set way back in 1993. The tax would have to be 73% higher, or 32¢, to have the same purchasing power. On top of that, today’s vehicles get better mileage, which means fewer gallons of gas and less money collected in taxes. And electric vehicles, of course, don’t need gasoline, so their drivers don’t pay a dime in fuel taxes. A crisis in the making At the moment, this doesn’t present a crisis because electric vehicles represent only a small proportion of the U.S. fleet. Slightly more than 1 million plug-in vehicles have been sold since 2012 when the first mass-market models hit the roads. While impressive, that figure is just a fraction of the over 250 million vehicles currently registered and legally drivable on U.S. highways.

Another is that it’s regressive. Since a fixed fee hits all owners equally, regardless of income or how much they drive, it hurts poorer consumers most. During debate in Maine over a proposed $250 annual EV fee, opponents noted that the average person currently pays just a third of that–$82–in state fuel taxes. Oregon is testing another solution. Instead of paying fuel taxes, drivers are able to volunteer for a program that lets them pay based on miles driven rather than how many gallons they consume. The state installs tracking devices in their cars–whether electric or conventional–and drivers get a refund for the gas tax they pay at the pump. The program raises privacy and fairness concerns especially for rural residents who have few other transportation options. Another way forward I believe there’s another solution. Currently, carmakers and others are deploying large networks of charging stations throughout the country. Examples include Tesla’s Superchargers, Chargepoint, EVgo, and Volkswagen’s proposed mobile chargers. They operate just like gas pumps, only they provide kilowatts of electricity instead of gallons of fuel. While electric vehicle owners are free to use their own power outlets, anyone traveling long distances has to use these stations. And because charging at home is a hassle–requiring 8 to 20 hours–I believe most drivers will increasingly choose the convenience and speed of the charging stations, which can fill up an EV in as little as 30 minutes.

So one option could be for governments to tack on their taxes to the bill, charging a few extra cents per kilowatt “pumped into the tank.” Furthermore, I would argue that the tax–whether on fuel or power–shouldn’t be a fixed amount but a percentage, which makes it less likely to be eroded by inflation over time. It is in everyone’s interest to ensure there are funds to maintain the nation’s road. A small percentage tax on EV charging stations will help maintain U.S. roads without hurting electric vehicles’ chances of becoming a mass-market product. Jay L. Zagorsky is a senior lecturer at Boston University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.