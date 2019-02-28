Disney was a little too confident “Ralph Breaks the Internet” would break the Oscars

Who: The marketing team at Disney.

Why we care: Ralph Breaks the Internet ultimately did not break the Oscars, but nobody seems to have broken that news to Disney’s marketing department. In a real “Dewey Defeats Truman”-style feat of gun-jumping, some Best Buy displays for the film’s Blu-Ray release (conveniently two days after the Oscars) refer to the film as a “2018 Academy Award Winner.” Yikes!

The fake news-bearing signage showed up on Twitter courtesy of C. Robert Cargill, the screenwriter behind such films as Sinister and Doctor Strange.

Considering that Ralph actually lost Best Animated Film to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at the 2019 Academy Awards, the signage is double-inaccurate.

In Cargill’s mentions, though, another Twitterer zoom out to reveal that Disney apparently covered its bases, creating signage for the film that also reads “2018 Academy Award Nominee.”