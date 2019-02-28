The fascinating legal conundrum facing Banksy

Copyright is for losers–or so Banksy once claimed . But the days of the mysterious artist’s dislike for intellectual property now appear to be long gone, as he has recently won a case of unauthorized merchandising in Italy .

The unauthorized copying of Banksy works is widespread–a stroll through London’s popular markets in Camden and Brick Lane and a quick search online proves that. His work has been printed and reproduced on everything from mugs to mouse mats. But despite previous rumors that Banksy’s lawyers have sent letters to complain about his artworks being exploited, it seems so far that these objections have not made their way into courtrooms.

However, at the end of 2018, Pest Control, the handling service that authenticates Banksy’s artworks, took action against an Italian company that organized an exhibition–The Art of Banksy: A Visual Protest–for Milan’s Mudec Museum. The event opened in November 2018, and runs until April 2019.

In January, a provisional ruling by a court in Milan ordered the museum to stop selling merchandise that reproduced Banksy’s branded art. While the works on display were either original, or authentic prints, the organizers were also selling products such as notebooks, diaries, postcards, bookmarks, and erasers, all of which incorporated Banksy’s art.