Watch that unnerving video of adorable children singing praise for Huawei

It seems no one likes Huawei . . . well, no one except for a group of adorable Chinese children singing praise for the company in an online video, that is. As the South China Morning Post reports, the video went viral on Chinese social media yesterday. In it, a group of kids performs a song called “Huawei the Beautiful.” Translated to English, its lyrics go like this:

“Which is the most beautiful phone in the world? “Everyone says Huawei! “The battery is durable and the appearance is good, with the most precious Chinese chip! Ranking first in the phone world, Huawei strives for innovation! “Grandpa says Huawei is a good name, Chinese people can achieve! Huawei is good, Huawei is beautiful, Huawei brings me wisdom! “Teacher tells me to love my country, and to love our domestic brand Huawei! Huawei is good, Huawei is beautiful, Huawei wins glory for our country! “We chase dreams in a new era, aspire to achieve when we are young!”

Yep. That’s completely normal. Nothing weird about that at all. I hear Apple and Samsung are working on similar videos.

The production company behind the video, Zhoudan Kids’ Singing Classroom, said the video was created as “an act of public benefit” and that all the children in the video and their parents were real-life fans of Huawei.

After the video went viral, Huawei posted on its Weibo account that it had nothing to do with the creation of the video, but said the video was “very cute.” Huawei would not comment further on the matter.

Other comments on the web weren’t as kind, with some comparing it to the type of propaganda North Korea produces.

Still . . . those kids are adorable. So maybe just watch it one more time below . . .