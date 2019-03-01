Why women tech founders should follow these 3 simple (and often underrated) pieces of advice

Almost four years ago, Nina Burleigh penned an article titled, What Silicon Valley Thinks of Women . For the first time, she exposed a darker side to Silicon Valley–putting a spotlight on “bro culture” and the shocking disparity between how the tech industry treats (and funds) male and female entrepreneurs. It was a watershed moment.

It would be naive, dangerous, and foolish to say that Silicon Valley has eradicated such ugliness. There is still a long way to go, but as female tech founders, we believe that we’re at the precipice of a significant moment in tech, the kind that our daughters and sons will one day look at and think, “I can’t believe gender was ever an issue.”

Women are no longer sitting on the sidelines

Women today are more empowered than ever to speak out against sexual abuse and misconduct. Current events have shown us that abhorrent behavior has real monetary consequences, which has been a massive deterrent. Women have also proven that they can innovate, bring successful products to market, and execute–even if they’ve had to do it with less capital. There is support and enthusiasm for women-led initiatives, even if it remains behind what men experience.

As we see it, now is not the time for women to sit on the sidelines. Women are in a far better position to create positive change and to have an impact than at any previous point of the tech industry’s history. As two young female entrepreneurs with stints at Google, McKinsey, and Kleiner Perkins, here are three simple tips that we believe women tech founders should consider when they build their ventures.

You don’t need to go out on your own right away

You may be in your last year of college with a killer idea for a startup, and you’re ready to jump in as soon as possible. Perhaps another startup is trying to convince you to join them as the fifth employee.

The allure of startup life is tempting. But for better or worse, this isn’t The Social Network. It’s your real life. Consider working for a few years before launching your startup. If your idea can’t evolve and sustain with a little more time, chances are your startup wouldn’t either.

If you’re wondering what to do after graduating, consider working at a more established startup or large company. There are always exciting companies where you can learn how to be a good employee and a great manager. You can see how a company can go from 100 to 1,000 within a few years. You can see how businesses are run and built. You’ll gain insight and experience from people that have been through the ups and downs of scaling a company or going through a pivot. Think about it as hacking your way to smart decisions–instead of making all the same mistakes as others, learn from folks who already went through them.