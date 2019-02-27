Michael Cohen’s entire Congressional hearing summed up in one image

Take, for instance, the sanctimonious tone with which each GOP congressperson beseeches Michael Cohen during Wednesday’s House Oversight Committee hearing. It’s utterly enervating. One after another, in a seemingly endless conga line of delusion, each representative projects deep moral offense at Cohen’s past sleazy actions, as though those actions in no way reflect the character of the lawyer’s decade-long client, Donald Trump. These people are suddenly so suspicious about the appearance of prevarication or impropriety.

Leading the pack in GOP hypocrisy is Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, who should be most familiar to political observers as the former wrestling coach who allegedly ignored the sexual abuse of several wrestlers on his watch. His incredulity with Cohen and fierce loyalty to President Trump shone through every time he had the chance to speak. It’s enough to make viewers want to do a full-body eye roll–which, thankfully, one person on site did.

Just after Jordan yielded his time and decided to un-yield it, arguing with Rep. Elijah Cummings to say some more words right away, U.S. Virgin Islands congresswoman Stacey Plaskett reacted with the 1,000-years exhaustion many viewers felt as well.

Stacey Plaskett is all of us looking at Jim Jordan, the last person who should address anyone’s character pic.twitter.com/z2fKUVHwYa — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 27, 2019

Plaskett turns in her chair and says something to Jordan that viewers can’t hear, but the gist of which is unmistakable. The look on her face betrays the fact that Jordan may have started out beneath contempt, but has now sunken to explore heretofore untold subterranean stratospheres of double-contempt. It is not a look anyone would feel good about receiving.

Realizing that she has achieves meme status, Plaskett has since begun retweeting fans of her big moment.