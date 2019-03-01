Yelp just made it easier to find women-owned businesses

As the calendar rolls to March, aka Women’s History Month, Yelp unveiled a new feature that will make it easier than ever to support women-owned businesses. The review app and site has partnered with Rebecca Minkoff, the designer and creator of the Female Founder Collective , on a new “Women-Owned Business” attribute that highlights women-owned businesses so you can put your money where your mouth is while filling it with whatever burrito you’re about to buy.

Whether you’re looking for a female contractor, a woman-owned garage, caterer, or a wedding cake baker, simply log onto Yelp and look for the “More Business Info” section on the right side of the search results. There you’ll see a little tag that highlights the fact that the business is owned by a female entrepreneur. Then support a female entrepreneur by buying a cake and eating the entire thing guilt free.

The new category is the result of Yelp’s collaboration with Rebecca Minkoff’s Female Founder Collective, which will automatically list existing business members as “Women-Owned” on their respective Yelp pages. Want to get your business listed? Apply to the Female Founder Collective here. Otherwise, if you’re a woman running a business, login to your Yelp business-owner dashboard and mark yourself as women-owned.

“In working with a major corporation like Yelp, we’re underlining our unified goal to close the economic divide,” Minkoff said in a statement. “Our partnership aims to reach the most people–whether that be businesses self-categorizing as female-led or consumers searching for female founded companies. Using Yelp to shine a spotlight on female-founded businesses garners consistent support for them and stands at the core of this partnership.”