Apple’s Aetna deal hints at the future of health–and the Apple Watch

Apple’s agreement to provide both app expertise and Apple Watches to Aetna could be the fruition of Steve Jobs’s vision for his company to one day help ease friction in the healthcare delivery system.

If so, it will have been a long time coming. In the summer of 2009, the ex-CEO of a large U.S. healthcare system told me about a meeting he had with Jobs and some of his team earlier that year. During that meeting, Jobs emphasized that he was deeply frustrated with the healthcare system and the amount of red tape he had to deal with to get treatment for his health problems. Jobs then suggested that one of Apple’s future missions could be to help people wade through the healthcare bureaucracy, and to make health in general a significant initiative for Apple in the future. This former healthcare CEO assessed that “Apple could be the company that could solve some critical problems in healthcare in the future.”

I wrote a piece for Time in 2016 saying that Apple’s commitment to health would be one of Steve Jobs’s greatest legacies. That was about 16 months before Steve Jobs lost his battle with pancreatic cancer. Today, I am more convinced than ever that Apple’s commitment to healthcare is strong. More importantly, Tim Cook and his team appear to be working overtime to make various aspects of healthcare and personal health a key mission—and in the process, honor Jobs’s vision.

The most recent example of this is Apple’s partnership with Aetna, originally announced in 2016. Apple helped Aetna create a new app called Attain—announced last month, and due for release this spring—that helps members manage and monitor their health.

Here is the key section of Aetna’s recent press release on the project:

Through the use of an Apple Watch, the Attain app will provide Aetna members personalized goals, track their daily activity levels, recommend healthy actions, and ultimately reward them for taking these actions to improve their well-being. Reward opportunities include the ability for eligible users to earn their Apple Watch through their participation in the program. [ . . .] This launch builds on the 2016 collaboration between Aetna and Apple in which 90 percent of participants reported a health benefit from their use of Apple Watch. [ . . . ] The Attain app is the first of its kind–designed specifically to offer users a personalized experience that combines their health history with the power of the Apple Watch to help them achieve better health and well-being.

Along with being tangible evidence of Apple’s commitment to keeping Jobs’s healthcare legacy moving forward, the Aetna partnership hints at a more aggressive plan for Apple to work closely with the healthcare industry in general.

The program with Aetna could be likened to a lot of what we see other big tech companies doing when it comes to IT consulting in general. Companies that can provide hardware, software, and services are adding dedicated programs where the vendor gets more involved in software customization, and helps its clients develop tailored programs for their customers and employees.