JetBlue wants you to delete all your Instagram photos for a shot at free travel

Quit your job, because JetBlue just announced the return of its All You Can Jet pass, the magical pass that grants unlimited travel for a full year to any of the 100-plus JetBlue destinations, including Fort Myers, Florida or, you know, Cartagena, Colombia, Mexico City, or Lima, Peru.

The golden ticket is only for three lucky people and their chosen companion. (Yes, I will travel the world with you, thanks for asking.) There is, however, a big catch: To enter the contest, JetBlue wants travelers to clear their Instagram feeds. That’s the price of admission for the chance to win funlimited travel for a year with the All You Can Jet pass. Why are they making this so hard for us Instagram lovers? Because with a blank social slate, would-be world-travelers will have plenty of room on their Instagram feed for all those hot Fort Myers pictures you can capture as you travel with the All You Can Jet pass.

If you want to apply (and we recommend reading the rules carefully before you do), delete or archive your Instagram images, put together a dedicated sweepstakes entry post showcasing who or what you love most by filling in the blank: All You Can ____, and follow the slightly complicated steps laid out here before 8:59 a.m. EST on March 8. That’s only eight days away, so start clearing your feed and figuring out who you want to travel the world with. (It’s me, isn’t it?)

To show how it’s done, JetBlue went first: