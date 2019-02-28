7 communication skills you need to succeed in the workplace

You might be a put-your-head-down-and-get-things-done kind of employee, but no matter your work style, you can’t avoid communicating at the office–on a screen or in person.

“In 2019, we Slack, ping, text, Zoom, email, call, and meet face-to-face,” says Jill Jacinto, a millennial career expert. But, she adds, “No matter which method you use, you’ll need to develop an appropriate method to interact with your [coworkers or] employees.”

But beyond having to communicate in the office, honing your communication skills can influence your career–and your daily success at work. According to career coach Hallie Crawford, “How well you communicate impacts efficiency, effectiveness, trust between employees, your brand, and how you come across as a professional, and much more.”

Here are seven essential communication skills every employee and boss needs to hone.

1. Showing respect

“Being respectful of other people’s space and time is important–especially if you need to talk about a touchy subject,” says Crawford. And while we may not think of showing respect as a communication skill, it is, because respect comes down to how we talk and listen to people. “Avoid talking down to someone, this does not foment a positive environment at work. Respect the other person’s feelings and strengths and perspective,” says Crawford.

2. Active listening

“Active listening is an essential part of any job,” says Jacinto. Being a bad listener–such as someone who interrupts or doesn’t make eye contact when another person speaks to you–can compromise your position at work. If you don’t listen well, “You might not understand the full objective for a project or the tool you were just trained on,” she says.

3. Displaying positive body language

You may not realize it, but “your body language communicates more than words,” Crawford says. So Crawford encourages you to be aware of the overall energy you emit with actions and movements. Ask, “Are your arms crossed, or do you avoid eye contact?” Crawford says. If you do, try to correct these behaviors by uncrossing your arms and making eye contact.