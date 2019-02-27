The most surreal moments from the explosive Michael Cohen hearing

Now that the Democrats won the House back, they’re in charge of the House Oversight Committee–which is why the president’s former lawyer finally came to testify in a congressional hearing on Wednesday. Of course, given the circumstances and all parties present, the hearing quickly devolved into a farcical circus that’s sure to trigger Kavanaugh flashbacks to many watching at home or work.

The GOP representatives have mounted a complex and robust offensive against Michael Cohen, an admitted liar and criminal, by pointing out many times over that Cohen is, in fact, a liar and a criminal. In their view, it matters not whether Cohen has evidence to support his claims; this man has soiled the sweet sanctity of Truth and therefore he dishonors the hallowed halls of Congress with his very presence.

It’s an obvious paradox that GOP representatives on the Oversight Committee are taking issue with Cohen over filling out forms incorrectly and being financially opaque as part of their effort to protect a president who emits provable falsehoods daily. They also characterized Cohen as a bully, which is apparently now a bad thing to be in their eyes. These people are operating as if this were merely a random person of low character assailing the unimpeachable dignity of a president, rather than one of the many criminals in this particular president’s close personal orbit impugning this particular president for crimes he did on the president’s behalf.

Essentially, they’re pretending that the last two years didn’t just happen.

It’s a gaslighting extravaganza that veers so fast between red-faced, Southern-accented screaming and the boring parsing of minute details that you might get whiplash. (If you choose to sue, though, I would strongly suggest you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen.)

Have a look below for the most surreal moments from the hearing so far, which we will update as it continues.

1) The “some of my best friends are black” defense

In the week during which Green Book won the Oscar for Best Picture, facile defenses against racism are apparently in vogue.