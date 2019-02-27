Michael Cohen’s dire warning to Republicans: Don’t blindly follow Trump

Testifying before Congress on Wednesday, President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen lamented the time he spent working for Trump, who he said paid him back for a payoff to Stormy Daniels and knew WikiLeaks planned to publish Democratic Party emails.

Cohen also offered warnings to Republicans in Congress and others who continue to defend Trump, saying they could face the “same consequences” he’s already “suffering.” Cohen was sentenced in December to three years in prison for federal crimes including charges related to money paid to Daniels to keep her from discussing an alleged affair with Trump.

The former attorney, who Republican representatives were quick to point out previously pleaded guilty to lying to Congress, also testified that Trump made racist comments about black people and called the president a “con man.” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that it’s “laughable that anyone would take a convicted liar like Cohen at his word, and pathetic to see him given yet another opportunity to spread his lies,” the Associated Press reports.

