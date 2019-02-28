New York’s 9/11 memorial had a tragic flaw. Here’s the plan to fix it

It’s a cold day in February, and I’m walking through the 9/11 Memorial Plaza in downtown Manhattan. I approach the Survivor Tree, which was found in the wreckage after the 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center and nursed back to health before being installed as part of the memorial in 2010. Directly to my right, the plaza’s southwest corner is fenced off, with a bulldozer sitting next to bags of dirt.

Come May, this construction site will be a new memorial–a corrective for a group of people overlooked in the original 9/11 memorial design by architect Michael Arad. That design–two reflecting pools buried in the ground like shadows of the original towers–commemorates the names of the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attack itself. But more than 1,000 first responders, rescue workers, and local residents have died since, because of the toxins released in the collapse of the towers, and it’s likely that hundreds of thousands of people overall were exposed. According to Alice Greenwald, president and CEO of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, the new memorial is designed to commemorate those losses–and the continued suffering of the tens of thousands who are now ill from 9/11-related illnesses.

The design intent

Many first responders and locals who were suffering from these illnesses, as well as the families whose loved ones had died after the attack, felt the existing memorial overlooked this important group of victims. After gathering input from the victims and their families, Arad and landscape architect Peter Walker designed an addition to the plaza to amend the original design’s oversight. Arad chose an already existing glade of trees near the Survivor Tree and envisioned transforming the area with a path that cuts through the trees, framed by six boulders erupting out of the ground. The 9/11 Memorial & Museum released renderings of the design (seen up top) in the summer of 2018.

“I [was] trying to find a way to convey strength and resilience but also the difficulty of that experience, the toll that it took. But even bruised and battered, [the boulders] remain standing,” Arad says. “They remain forceful in their resistance. It’s really drawing on the character of the people who came here, trying to find a way to represent that spirit that brought people to the site, that kept them at the site through many months through difficulties and horrors and many injuries.”

The pathway will align with the ramp that the first responders used to haul debris away from the site. (That ramp also doubled as an ad hoc memorial, where people left flowers and paid respects before the memorial plaza was built.) Perhaps most symbolically, the boulders will have grooves carved into them, which will then be inset with steel from the World Trade Center towers, mimicking the ancient Japanese art of kintsugi, where artisans fill in pottery cracks with resin and gold dust. “This idea that we may be broken by the weight of the sadness and the disaster that we’ve lived through and now people are suffering–but we’re also stronger at the broken places, and the steel is an element of strength,” Greenwald says. “It’s true of the resilience of this city.”

The design was developed with and vetted by former rescue workers and first responders, first responder advocates, representatives from the medical community who have worked with 9/11-related diseases, family members of victims, government representatives, and Lower Manhattan residents.

From school bus-sized chunk to Arad’s boulders

With just three months left to go before the memorial opens, fabricators are rushing to finish the job. Arad tapped a granite manufacturing company called Rock of Ages to fabricate the stones and transform Laurentian Green granite that was quarried in Canada into the majestic, worn boulders he envisions. The largest slabs are 12 feet by 8 feet in size, and can be anywhere from 7 to 13 inches thick. Arad compared the granite pieces to slices of “a loaf of bread the size of a small school bus.” The slabs of granite will be stacked on top of each other in a sloping fashion so that they look like they’re bursting out of the earth.