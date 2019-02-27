Why SpaceX is helping Austin, Texas, send a queso recipe to the moon

The offer was made by Austin’s mayor, Steve Adler, who wrote a letter to potential queso-loving extraterrestrials inviting them to visit (or move to) Austin, writing: “Y’all are most definitely welcome here in Austin, Texas.”

However, if a visit to the Lone Star State wasn’t in the cards, Adler also sent along a recipe from Austin’s Kerbey Lane café to make their own cheese-and-chile queso, presumably from the blue cheese that the moon is made out of. “Have you heard of queso?” Adler asks in the letter. “Have you tried it? Do it. Do it now.” If the aliens happen to prefer a plant-based diet, Kerbey Lane does offer a vegan queso option.

To send the queso recipe and all-you-can-eat dining invitation to potential cheese-loving extraterrestrials, Adler partnered with the Arch Mission Foundation to get the letter aboard the Falcon 9. The rocket is carrying a moon lander that will attempt to land on April 11.

Landing the first queso recipe on the moon would be quite an accomplishment, which the mayor happily tweeted about, but it isn’t the first or only example of humanity’s love of stuffing their faces that was sent to the stars. That honor goes to the photos of food that NASA included as part of the Golden Records. Those records, which were compiled by a team led by Carl Sagan, went to space aboard Voyagers 1 and 2 in 1977 and included photos of people picking grapes, cooking fish, a Chinese dinner party, and some white dude doing a fairly terrible job of eating toast.

Anyway, SETI’s days are probably numbered because any intelligent life would fly across the universe to take Mayor Adler up on his all-you-can-eat queso offer.