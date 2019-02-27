LinkedIn’s new salary tool offers paycheck insights, but there’s a catch

Research indicates that salary is the top factor that motivates people in their careers and one of the first things they look for when researching a new position. LinkedIn just made it easier for users to tap into more competitive salaries while they’re searching for jobs on its platform in the United States, Canada, and the U.K. On the LinkedIn Salary Tool, salaries will be shown on the “job cards” as well as within the listings.

Here’s the caveat: You can do the searches on your own and see what you come up with. But if you want to get personalized insights, LinkedIn says you must submit your salary within the LinkedIn Salary tool. Although it is private, LinkedIn is using the anonymized information to build out its own pay database, which is designed to provide insights by market, job level, etc.