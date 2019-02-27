Watch live: Michael Cohen testifies in hearing before House Oversight Committee

Today is a big day for President Trump and the country. That’s because Trump’s former lawyer and alleged “fixer,” Michael Cohen, will testify before the House Oversight Committee regarding his relations with Trump and what Trump did or did not order him to do—as well as revelations about what he says Trump knew about Russia’s interest in his campaign.

Earlier today we already got a preview of Cohen’s expected testimony. He is set to describe the President as a “racist,” a “conman,” and a “cheat.” Shortly after Cohen’s prepared remarks made the rounds, Trump took to Twitter condemning Cohen and saying his former lawyer “did bad things unrelated to Trump.”

Michael Cohen was one of many lawyers who represented me (unfortunately). He had other clients also. He was just disbarred by the State Supreme Court for lying & fraud. He did bad things unrelated to Trump. He is lying in order to reduce his prison time. Using Crooked’s lawyer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2019

What other bombshells could Cohen reveal about Trump—and how will Congress, Trump, and the country react? Michael Cohen’s testimony will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern time, and you can watch it live below.