Advice needed: How can I create a positive boardroom culture?

Q. We are now completing our first priced round (an equity round with an agreed-upon pre-money valuation) and will have a small but formal board. I’m a first-time founder, and my new board member is very experienced. Do you have any advice for setting a productive and positive board culture from the start, and particularly tips for the first few board meetings?

-Founder and CEO of a seed stage company in the insurance space

Dear Founder,

This all starts with good intentions. The good news is, based on the way you structured your question, I believe you do have the best intentions. Now, we have to make sure that your new board member understands that as well. That means making sure that board members know you welcome their interaction and help, while also understanding it’s your responsibility to actually run the day-to-day business.

Given that you have a very experienced board member, you might ask them what they have found to be their most satisfactory board experiences and why. But, be forewarned this does come with some risk. Depending on the board member, this can backfire and her or she may end up prescribing how you run the board.

In order to counter that, it makes sense for you to prepare a list of how you would suggest the board interactions go. For example, you are committed to having:

open and transparent dialogue

regular updates outside of the board meetings

periodic one-on-one meetings

no surprises

discussion about when to expand the board

I would set expectations that presentations should be read in advance, and that you expect more discussion on topics than just “death by PowerPoint.” Agree to get materials to board members a few days in advance of the meeting and then live up to it.