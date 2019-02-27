E.G. Daily’s creative inner voice cusses a lot–and yours should too

Listen to the latest episode of Fast Company’s podcast Creative Conversation featuring actor and singer E.G. Daily on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , RadioPublic , GooglePlay , or Stitcher .

Scroll through E.G. Daily’s IMDb page and you’ll notice two things: 1) there isn’t a single gap in her résumé, and 2) that résumé is as random as they come.

Over the course of her 40-year career, Daily has written and performed No. 1 dance hits, voiced iconic cartoon characters including Tommy Pickles in Rugrats and Buttercup in The Powerpuff Girls, and starred in cult classics spanning Pee-wee’s Big Adventure to Rob Zombie’s The Devil’s Rejects.

“I just was going by my intuition,” Daily says in the latest episode of Fast Company’s podcast Creative Conversation. “I was really open to trying things, which always led me something magical.”

It’s easy to just “go with your gut! or “follow your nose!” when everything in your life is still malleable. But, as Daily explains, once your career sets in place and kids come into the mix, intuition can give way to practicality.

“I went through a period where I was getting a little bit older. My kids were starting to get a little bit older and I started to get scared,” Daily says. “I started to believe people who would say, ‘You should just focus on your daughters.’ And so I started thinking, ‘Well, I guess that means it’s dumb for me to keep trying to do my career.’ And when I bought into that, I started to get depressed because I felt like a part of me was dying.”

Daily’s solution: Start listening to her encouraging–if a tad profane–inner voice again.