“Trump got elected because of you”: This Jimmy Fallon sketch goes dark

Why we care: “You’re a terrible person,” Tina Fey says sotto voce when she first encounters Jimmy Fallon in this video. It would be quite an opening line in any bit, but considering that Tina Fey is playing the role here of Tina Fey, The Tonight Show guest, the dynamic is considerably more interesting. And it only gets more wild from there.

To mark Fallon’s fifth anniversary as host of The Tonight Show, the team behind the show has written a dark, funny, Larry Sanders-y riff in which Tina Fey is pissed at Fallon, and Fallon may not actually be the likable party guy who plays dumb games with celebrities. Ben Stiller is also there, in a protracted bit about him having to wear a panda suit, which never quite goes anywhere.

The most cutting moment comes near the end. While Fey is mad at Fallon, she never spells out exactly what irks her about him. Until her parting words: “Trump got elected because of you,” which is either meant to be the source of her anger at him–due to the most regrettable hair-tousling of all time–or something she said because she knew it would get under his skin. Either way, the sketch has far more depth than one might typically associate with Tonight Show fare.

