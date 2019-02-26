The Wing is giving out more scholarships

The Wing is extending its scholarship program, which offers free membership to women in more underrepresented fields, to all its locations across the U.S. The women’s social club and coworking space first rolled out the scholarship program last May , in an effort to diversify its membership to include women who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford a membership.

Since introducing the pilot program last year, The Wing has sponsored more than 200 scholarships across its Brooklyn and San Francisco locations. Of those recipients, 70% identify as LGBTQ, people of color, or non-binary. The Wing counts among its scholarship pool teachers, social workers, and immigration lawyers—many of whom are working on issues core to The Wing’s mission, from gender equity to criminal justice reform. With this expansion, The Wing will pick up new members in all five locations across New York City, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.—as well as six upcoming spaces in Los Angeles, Seattle, Toronto, London, Boston, and Chicago.

This initiative is also an acknowledgement of criticism levied at the Wing for its steep entry fee, which is between $185 and $215 per month based on the location and up to $250 for an all-access pass. (For members who can afford the annual rate, a membership will set them back anywhere from $2,100 to $2,700 a year.) The Wing has also sought to embrace equal opportunity within its own walls: Last year, the social club started offering full benefits and stock options to its hourly workers and converted the majority of them to full-time workers.

The Wing is accepting applications for its Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., locations until March 15. The scholarship will give members a year of access to one location, which includes the club’s programming and community events.