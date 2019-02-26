Sleep-tracking features could be coming to the Apple Watch

The company has been using the sleep-tracking feature for several months with testers at secret sites around its Cupertino, California, headquarters, according to people familiar with the work. If the functionality is successful in the testing stages, the company plans to add it to the Apple Watch by 2020, according to one of the people. The company has released new versions of the Apple Watch each fall since 2016.

Though it’s not specified, it appears sleep tracking would come to future versions of the Apple Watch and would not be backward compatible through a software update. This makes sense when you consider the battery life of an Apple Watch. The first few Apple Watch series only had a battery life of around 18 hours–meaning users needed to charge their watches overnight.

But many users now report that Apple’s latest Series 4 Watch gives them almost two days of battery life, which means that if Apple can improve upon that even more, nightly charges would be a thing of the past and Apple Watch users would be able to sleep with their devices on, which would allow for sleep monitoring.

Apple has pivoted to making its watch primarily a health device since its introduction four years ago, so it’s no surprise the company would want to add sleep-monitoring features at some point. Indeed, Apple has shown its interest in sleep monitoring before with its 2017 acquisition of Beddit, a Finnish company that made sleep-tracking hardware for the bed.