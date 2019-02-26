It looks like Apple Music may be coming to Google Home soon

Apple may be making its music streaming service available to Google Home devices soon. That’s at least what a leaked screenshot via Mac Rumors indicates. The image shows Google’s app and the streaming services that it could possibly link to. And, what do you know, Apple Music is now listed on it. Before, the music service was listed as only able to stream on iOS devices. Mac Rumors explains that Google still doesn’t link Apple Music to Home devices, but the streaming service is no longer listed in a “limited availability” section.

Such an integration shouldn’t come as a huge shock; Apple has been slowly making its streaming service available on other devices. For example, last year, it allowed for an Amazon Echo integration.

Users shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet. Though the screenshot indicates a new integration is on the horizon, it’s still not there just yet. But if Apple wants to get competitive with others like Pandora, YouTube, and Spotify, it best join the Google bandwagon soon.

You can read the full Mac Rumors post here.