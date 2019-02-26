I was laid off twice in one year–here’s how I bounced back

When I graduated from college, I was 21 and had several prestigious internships under my belt. Shortly after, I accepted a management position at a growing health institute. My career started strong. But five years later, I was laid off –twice. Not only from the first job, but also from the next management-level position I accepted.

It’s an experience many people can relate to. One fifth of U.S. workers had been laid off in the last five years, according to a Rutgers University survey. And layoffs are particularly common in early stage companies, where cash flow is often a problem.

For these reasons, knowing how to move forward after an unexpected job loss is a skill worth developing. Here are three lessons I learned the hard way that empowered me to bounce back.

I saved the venting for my wife, friends, and dogs

I’ve never been great with rejection. But after listening to multiple supervisors dismiss me as non-essential, I knew that I had to remain polite and professional. It took all the willpower I had to mutter, “Well, thank you for the opportunity to work here. I hope you’ll consider writing me a letter of recommendation.”

What I really want to say was, “There are so many other people you should be cutting before me. You may not recognize the value I bring now, but you will once I’m not around.” But I knew that wouldn’t help me get what I wanted even more–a fresh start. So instead of fighting a war I couldn’t win, I swallowed my pride and focused on honoring the relationships I would need to find another job.

In one case, I attended an awkward “sorry you’re getting laid off” party simply to protect valuable work friendships. Another time, I asked for permission to finish the day without pay to debrief co-workers on ongoing projects and set the team up for success. Going this extra mile paid off.

The first executive who laid me off later hired me back as a consultant. The second time, three work contacts from partnering organizations expressed an interest in hiring me the very day I was let go. That never would have happened if I’d allowed my anger to poison those relationships.