This professor suffers from a mystery disease, so she developed an app to track its effects

An estimated 200 million women suffer from endometriosis worldwide. It’s a disease as common as diabetes , but it baffles the medical community. Doctors don’t know what causes it, or why it causes excruciating pain for some women and is asymptomatic in others.

Yet federal funding for researchers is scarce. In 2018, endometriosis received only $7 million of the National Institutes of Health’s $37.3 billion budget, less than a dollar per woman who suffers in the U.S. In 2019, that number is estimated to drop to $6 million. For context, anthrax research received $53 million in funding in 2018.

Noemie Elhadad, PhD, an associate professor of Biomedical Informatics at Columbia University, specializes in using computer science to draw insights from unconventional data sets such as doctors’ notes scribbled in patient files and patient comments in online forums. She cares about using “the power of the crowds” to leverage large data sets while including the patient’s voice. She’s also an endometriosis patient, and like many others, she has found that her symptoms don’t align with what is currently represented in endometriosis research or even recognized by some medical professionals.

“For the longest time, I had pain in my legs and I always thought, ‘Oh it’s because I’m lazy, I don’t exercise enough.’ I’m a pretty health-literate person, but I never put two and two together and understood that this was in fact very periodic pain, and it was related to my endometriosis,” says Elhadad. “There is a disconnect between what doctors recognize as endometriosis symptoms, and what patients are actually experiencing day-to-day. Bridging this gap is critical to further research on endometriosis.”

This experience, coupled with frustration at the slow progress toward a cure, was the catalyst for Elhadad to launch her own research project, Citizen Endo, in 2016 at Columbia University.

Elhadad knew that with the limited research funding available, she would have to be innovative about how she collected data. She also knew that many endometriosis patients were already tracking their symptoms in menstrual health apps such as Clue, leaving a critical data source untapped by researchers or doctors. So with a $50,000 grant from the Endometriosis Foundation of America (EFA), Elhadad developed the Phendo app, available on both iOS and Android devices.