Exclusive: Human Ventures elevates its woman-led startup studio with a $50 million debut fund

At Human Ventures , the white, male founders of the PayPal Mafia–the nickname for a group of all-male PayPal alumni that includes Peter Thiel and Elon Musk–don’t serve as the sole prototype for a successful entrepreneur. But the New York-based startup studio does believe in the collective power of finding–or creating–your own “mafia.”

“It wasn’t that the PayPal mafia was uniquely different than most people, but they had a very tight, strong network that really committed to helping everyone rise,” says Human Ventures founding partner and CEO Heather Hartnett. “And I think that the studio model is analogous to that.”

As a startup studio, Human Ventures is somewhere between an incubator and traditional venture capital outfit. Hartnett’s team bets on founders–the eponymous humans–and helps bring their ideas to fruition. Over its 100-day workshop, Human Ventures can take founders from the early stages of ideation to, say, polling a focus group and determining product-market fit. When founders “graduate” from the workshop stage, they get the green light to build their company and receive a cash infusion. Hartnett also guides founders as they seek subsequent rounds of funding, connecting them with early stage investors in her network and offering insight on their investment record.

“We bring in founders early and build teams around them,” Hartnett says. “We help be their cofounder, essentially, in the beginning.” The studio only puts money behind a founder when an idea is fully fleshed out (usually somewhere in the range of $500,000, depending on the startup’s needs). “We’re really not taking venture capital dollars until we know we have the fundamentals of a business in place,” Hartnett adds. “So we feel that we’re producing more valuable companies, and that’s what the ecosystem needs: more rigor up front, not fake growth.”

Since 2015, Human Ventures has bet on 22 founders whose companies have a combined value of $150 million. That includes restaurant reservation platform Reserve, which was recently scooped up by Resy, and multiple companies that are now raising series A funding rounds. The studio counts amongst its backers prominent figures such as Beth Comstock, the former vice chair of General Electric, and investors like Chris Sacca and First Round Capital’s Howard Morgan.

It was partly the portfolio’s success with fundraising that led Hartnett and founding partner Joe Marchese to introduce a debut fund. Human Ventures will use the $50 million fund to invest in new founders in its portfolio and outside companies, as well as provide follow-on funding for its existing roster of founders. The fund’s investments will span from seed capital to series A funding and back anywhere from 12 to 18 companies. Hartnett points out that working so closely with founders has better equipped her team to evaluate outside investment opportunities. “Building the companies and setting really clear metrics and targets for how we have to scale makes us better investors,” Hartnett says.

Building a community and curbing risk

Since Human Ventures focuses on founders, not sector, its portfolio companies are an eclectic bunch. There’s Hugo, a startup rethinking school transportation. Clark is a software platform that empowers educators to manage their tutoring business. Baby food company Tiny Organics was partly inspired by the Finnish baby box that cradled one of its cofounders and emerged from a workshop process at Human Ventures. Nick Taranto, the founder of Plated, is building a tech-enabled social house for baby boomers.