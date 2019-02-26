Exclusive: Career platform Landit raises $13M series A round led by WeWork

Landit, a technology platform designed to increase the engagement and success of women and diverse groups in the workplace and help companies attract a diverse workforce, said today it raised $13 million in series A funding led by WeWork.

The platform provides users with tailored resources, including executive coaching and contacts, to help them navigate and advance their careers. Founder Lisa Skeete-Tatum started the company after leaving a successful career in venture capital and struggling to find a new direction. “Even though I was motivated, it was challenging to figure out what to do next, and I realized there’s actually millions of folks who don’t know what’s out there and don’t have the contacts,” she tells Fast Company.

At the same time, she saw the challenges companies face trying to retain and invest in diverse talent and wanted a service that could help them as well. With the new funding, she plans to scale Landit, which already has a presence in over 20 countries.

Skeete-Tatum, who is one of the few women of color to raise over $1 million in outside capital, says more VCs should fund companies from diverse founders. “It’s an ROI win,” she says. “Very often we are bringing game-changing ideas; we just need to be in a position to access those funds.”

In September, WeWork launched a venture fund designed to invest in “the future of work,” as well as other startups, the Wall Street Journal reported, another sign of the company’s wide-ranging ambitions beyond workspaces.

In addition to WeWork, the Landit founding round was backed by financial investors including NEA, Valo Ventures, Workday Ventures, Gingerbread Capital and current venture and seed funders.