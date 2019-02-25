New comic book draws Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a literal superhero

If you’re a fan of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC, for super-fans), you may already view the freshman congresswoman as a superhero. But if you need a little help with that, the team at the independent comic book publisher Devil’s Due Comics has got you covered.

On May 15 the publisher will release a one-shot comic book called Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force that features an anthology of short stories of AOC taking on the GOP in satirical adventures, according to CBR. The comic book’s website claims the one-shot will “spare no-one in this satire that takes aim at Washington.”

Even though AOC has not endorsed the comic book herself, there are a few big names contributing to the work, including Jose Garibaldi, a visual artist who worked on The Lego Movie 2. Best of all, the comic book will be available in a regular cover and a variant cover. The regular cover shows AOC in her white pantsuit with her smartphone in hand, while the variant cover has her in a Wonder Woman-esque superhero costume.

And in case you were wondering, no, this isn’t the first time Devil’s Due Comics has made a comic book about a politician. Back in 2016, the company released a one-shot called Barack the Barbarian: No F#¢*s Left!