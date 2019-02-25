Do these things to harness your employees’ drive to improve

In the early part of the year, many candidates experience a revved-up sense of urgency to jump their corporate ship. Perhaps it is unresolved New Year’s resolutions, or maybe just a feeling of spring and new blooms of career growth on the horizon.
As such, the first quarter of the year is an optimal time for employers who are actively recruiting to capitalize on the employees’ itch for renewal.
Some of the things companies can consider doing as well as actionable offerings you can serve up to entice these employees to your hiring door follow:
1. What to do: Reach out to potential candidates who appear to be career-fulfilled and successful
For example, their LinkedIn profiles exude high-productivity impacts such as revenue-driving projects or marketplace expanding initiatives. Their resumes describe impressive budget accountabilities. And, their status updates articulate on-the-move initiatives and goal attainment.
What to offer: Entice them with opportunities that not only mirror but also expand upon their activities and accountabilities
For example, if they currently are managing local teams, offer them more expansive roles managing regional or global teams.
Or, perhaps they manage a $100,000 budget with a few direct reports; offer them a $500,000 or even $1 million accountability with a larger network of direct and indirect reports. If their title is Sales Manager, entice them with a Director, Sales and Operations role, replete with accountabilities that align with expanded growth and career prosperity.
Salary matters, too, so once you’ve enticed them into an interview, make sure you are not low-balling their value with the wrong compensation. Exceeding expectations in this area can scratch that unfulfilled career itch, with verve.
Bottom line: by reaching out to career-strong employees who exude their value, you will likely uncover a few who, while busily productive, are actually discontented with their current situations.
2. What to do: Increase your visibility on both traditional and non-traditional social networking and recruiting spaces such as Facebook or Twitter or Instagram.
Hire a social media strategist in the employer branding space. Up your visibility on Glassdoor and other platforms that enable your culture and brand not only to shine but to prove its transparency.
What to offer: Bring to the forefront meaningful stories about your front-line that prove not only that your employees are happy at their jobs, but that they also are contented with leadership.
Oftentimes, it’s the leadership who compel a swell in wistfulness that the grass is greener elsewhere. A company may, on the surface, offer satisfactory salaries and benefits and even a well-regarded reputation in their local industry. However, beneath the surface of this reputation is found managers and leaders – or one person at the helm – spoiling it for the employees.
Articulating a clear and rich message that affirms your leadership’s genuinely respected style ‘inside the company’ is imperative. You can do this through verifiable employee reviews, through video testimonials, and through slice-of-workplace life stories.
3. What to do: great things
By this, I mean, get outside your comfort zone and expand your visibility. If you’ve been stingy with your advertising budget, then advertise more. If you are hesitant to land bigger deals, go after the next-level enterprise client. If you tend to offer the same-old products or services, expand your product development and service efforts.
What to offer: after rocketing outside your comfort zone, communicate this newly-developed value proposition to the public at large as well as potential candidates.
Disgruntled employees often reside within companies with dwindling resources and lacking vision for growth.
They are eager to ramp up their career with modern companies in-tune with the current competitive marketplace and with an enthusiastic strategy and passion for expansion. Enable conversations around your vision and how this complements the vision of those careerists angling for new, forward-moving opportunities.
4. What to do: Be reliably persistent and consistent
When someone applies for that newly advertised role, have a response system in place to let them know your role is legitimate and that you treat people with respect. The recruiting interaction is the front line of proof that you live your brand promise.
What to 0ffer: You offer candidates the opportunity to partner with a company who cares enough to do what they say they will do
If you interview a candidate and promise a follow-up within three business days, then follow up. If you present a verbal offer with the promise to put it in writing in XX amount of days, then you execute on that commitment.
In other words, your “I’m so busy” excuse may work with some people. However, for those candidates who aspire to a respectful work environment, your initial lack of respect will ring loudly.
Once the new-hire is on board, be the best version of yourself possible to ensure they are not itching for a new role when the next New Year rolls around. Aspire to do and be better as a company, in full partnership and collaboration with the eager-to-succeed talent you have worked so hard to recruit.
