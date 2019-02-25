Do these things to harness your employees’ drive to improve

In the early part of the year, many candidates experience a revved-up sense of urgency to jump their corporate ship. Perhaps it is unresolved New Year’s resolutions, or maybe just a feeling of spring and new blooms of career growth on the horizon.

As such, the first quarter of the year is an optimal time for employers who are actively recruiting to capitalize on the employees’ itch for renewal.

Some of the things companies can consider doing as well as actionable offerings you can serve up to entice these employees to your hiring door follow:

1. What to do: Reach out to potential candidates who appear to be career-fulfilled and successful

For example, their LinkedIn profiles exude high-productivity impacts such as revenue-driving projects or marketplace expanding initiatives. Their resumes describe impressive budget accountabilities. And, their status updates articulate on-the-move initiatives and goal attainment.

What to offer: Entice them with opportunities that not only mirror but also expand upon their activities and accountabilities

For example, if they currently are managing local teams, offer them more expansive roles managing regional or global teams.

Or, perhaps they manage a $100,000 budget with a few direct reports; offer them a $500,000 or even $1 million accountability with a larger network of direct and indirect reports. If their title is Sales Manager, entice them with a Director, Sales and Operations role, replete with accountabilities that align with expanded growth and career prosperity.

Salary matters, too, so once you’ve enticed them into an interview, make sure you are not low-balling their value with the wrong compensation. Exceeding expectations in this area can scratch that unfulfilled career itch, with verve.