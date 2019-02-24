How to watch the 2019 Oscars and red carpet without cable

Hollywood’s biggest night is finally here, and we’re here to show you how to watch it.

The 91st Academy Awards will take place tonight from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and while traditional TV ratings for the kudosfest have been on the decline for a number of years, live streaming of the telecast is likely to be through the roof this year. That’s because one of the movies nominated for best picture, Black Panther, was also last year’s biggest box office hit, and the younger moviegoers who would like to see it win Oscar’s biggest prize are the same viewers who are more likely to be cord-cutters.

The Oscars will air on ABC tonight (Sunday, February 24) at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). A special All-Access Red Carpet event will live-stream for free on Twitter beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT).

If you’re a cord-cutter looking to stream the Oscars telecast on your smart TV, computer, or phone, you have a few options. For viewers with login credentials from a cable or satellite TV company, you can stream ABC live from its website at abc.go.com/watch-live. You can also use your login with ABC’s mobile apps on iOS or Android.

If you don’t have pay-TV login credentials, you can easily live-stream ABC from a standalone streaming service that offers it. I’ve rounded up a few options below. Most of these services are offering free trials and they’re easy to cancel.

Remember that ABC is not offered in all areas on these services, so check your zip code first on its “instant access” page before signing up. Finally, if you live in one of the 10 select cities where Locast is available, you might want to try it out. It’s a nonprofit streaming service that offers over-the-air stations for free, including ABC. Check it out here and happy streaming!