Scheduling your priorities (and not your time) will supercharge your productivity

Few things can make us feel more accomplished than crushing a to-do list –and science backs up this momentary thrill. Ticking off a task releases dopamine in the brain, and we all crave this “feel-good” neurotransmitter. The more tasks we complete, the more chemical rewards we enjoy.

But to-do lists can be a misguided productivity tool. From the moment we have daily swim practice or a history paper due, we learn that time management means prioritizing what’s on our schedule. However, as the late Stephen Covey said, we need to schedule our priorities.

The problem with to-do lists

Humans engage in a variety of cognitive biases, or systematic thinking errors. The “planning fallacy,” in particular, is one that we see proof of again and again. Research shows that we consistently underestimate how much time, money, or effort a task will require.

Perhaps we should stop trying altogether. When we squeeze our work into a checklist or a schedule based on flawed time estimates, we create unrealistic expectations–and potentially, set ourselves up for failure.

Crossing non-essential tasks off a list may be satisfying, but it’s also a way to avoid more important work. And the things we avoid are usually activities that will move the needle, like strategizing, creating, or deep thinking. Instead of relying on to-do lists, we can schedule our days to achieve peak performance. Here are a few ways to get started:

Prioritize what’s important, not what’s urgent

When notifications are pinging, and colleagues are tapping on your shoulder, it can feel like every task is a top priority. There’s a fundamental difference, however, between what’s essential and what’s urgent. The Eisenhower decision matrix offers a simple way to categorize tasks. It can be helpful when you’re trying to define how much focus, rather than time, each project deserves.

Quadrant 1 tasks are urgent and important. Spending all your time in this “crisis quadrant” will inevitably create stress and exhaustion. Quadrant 3 includes urgent, but not important tasks, like a form your coworker wants you to complete by the end of the day. In quadrant 4, tasks aren’t urgent or important. They’re mostly busy work and distractions, from checking social media accounts to filing paperwork. Quadrant 2 includes tasks that are important but not urgent. When we tackle mission-critical projects, we’re working in this vital zone.