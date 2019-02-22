R. Kelly officially charged with 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse

It took decades, but it looks as though R. Kelly’s past has finally caught up with him.

Following two separate documentaries about the troubled artist’s alleged predatory sexual behavior, journalist Jim DeRogatis’ consistent reporting on the matter, and a newly unearthed videotape that is said to be quite damning, Kelly has finally begun to experience real consequences. First, he was released from his label, Sony Records and could only watch as high-profile former collaborators publicly denounced him.

Now, the consequences have escalated to the next level with the Chicago Sun-Times reporting that Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Cook County, and a judge has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Kelly’s downfall is a long time coming. Read our complete timeline of the investigation into him, which stems back to the year 2000, here.