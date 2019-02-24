The best Oscars 2019 drinking games

Since the ratings for the award show have taken a nosedive in recent years, according to the New York Times, the folks at ABC are trying to fight awards fatigue by shaking things up. Not only are they going host free for the first time since Rob Lowe performed a duet with Snow White, but they are launching “The Official Oscar Game.”

What is this, you ask? It is a live event that will let viewers play along in real time. Fans can earn points by predicting Oscar winners and answering trivia questions via the interactive ballot. Players who earn points also get a shot at winning a $50,000 grand-prize drawing.

So that’s one way to have fun while watching the the awards show. The other is to play that game, but do it while you’re drinking and also playing other less-official Oscar games. To help, we’ve put together a list of some drinking games to help you drown your sorrows when Green Book wins Best Picture, even though Black Panther should absolutely take the title.

Ohio’s the Post has this version, which suggests drinking if “a long acceptance speech gets cut off by instrumental music” or they “show a close-up of Bradley Cooper.” Basically, it is designed to ensure you will be drunkenly shouting that you should be hosting the Oscars by the second hour. Find it here.

The Philly Voice‘s film buff version suggests taking a drink “every time an award is partially edited or re-aired after it had been awarded during a commercial break,” and “if Glenn Close, Sam Elliott, or Regina King win their first-ever Oscars after many years of oversights.” Find it here.

CNN is billing its Oscars game as bingo, but it could easily double as a drinking game. For example, drink every time “a political joke falls flat” or “a winner is not present” to collect their prize, or a “winner thanks God.” Find it here.

Go figure, but the students at UConn’s the Daily Campus newspaper seem to know a thing or two about drinking. Their game suggests, among other things, drinking “when you realize there’s no host.” We like where this is going. Find it here.

If you play any of these games, please drink responsibly. Remember, it’s a Sunday night.