No, Andrew Cuomo, losing Amazon was not New York’s worst tragedy

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo took rhetorical superlatives to a new level today when he stated that Amazon’s decision to cancel a planned headquarters in Queens was a catastrophe with no equal.

“What happened is the greatest tragedy that I have seen since I have been in government,” Cuomo said in a radio interview, as tweeted by USA Today’s Jon Campbell.

The comment instantly drew mockery and scorn, with Twitter users rightly pointing out that Cuomo’s tenure in government coincided with such actual tragedies as 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy. In fact, as my colleague Kathleen Davis pointed out, when Cuomo entered government (working for his father, former New York governor Mario Cuomo), the AIDS crisis was raging in full force.

According to the Democrat & Chronicle, Cuomo’s office tried to walk back the statement, clarifying that he was talking about “government failures,” not human tragedies.

But even by that measure, we were able to easily think of a number of government-led tragedies that were much much worse than a company not building a headquarters. For instance:

The Crumbling Subway

Rikers Island

Homelessness

Police Brutality

Pizza Rat

Skyrocketing Rents

Scaffolding

Beloved Restaurants Closing

Penn Station

Anthony Weiner

Those are just the ones to come out of a two-minute Slack discussion. Surely there are more.