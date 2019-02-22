A Japanese company made a traffic safety video for cats

Japan’s largest auto parts and service chains, Yellow Hat, takes traffic safety seriously for all of Japan’s citizens. To help promote careful driving and encourage mindful pedestrian behavior, they have teamed up with a group of psychologists from Kyoto University to create a high-impact traffic safety video that targets those most vulnerable to traffic. Specifically, cats.

SoraNews24 pointed us to this absolutely delightful safety video, made for cats and designed to help reduce cat traffic accidents. While it does give human viewers some helpful tips about where cats might be lurking, the video was designed with animals in mind. For instance, the animal psychologists suggested including plenty of moving pieces to keep the kitties’ attention on the important message, adding in the sounds of chirping birds, and a narrator who meows. Those meows aren’t just for show, either: Reportedly, they were focus-group tested by cats for cats at a one of Japan’s many cat cafés and were chosen as most likely to ensure a rapt feline audience.

That’s not the only trick to keep cats involved in the action: The background music includes what SoraNews24 describes as “sine wave sound patterns similar to the squeaking of mice and other small rodents.” Basically it’s cat-themed backmasking that they hope will trigger cats’ hunter instincts and keep them watching the video. Whatever it takes to keep those four-legged rascals safe.