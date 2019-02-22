Signia Hilton is the chain’s new brand designed with business travelers in mind

If you’re looking for a space for your next conference or want a shiny new spot for a team retreat, Hilton has a new brand just for you. Today, the hotel chain announced its latest addition–Signia Hilton, meant to give business travelers, conference planners, and digital nomads everything they want in an all-in-one hotel and work space.

“In working with meeting professionals, developers, and owners, we’ve created a brand that will solve for critical gaps in the meetings and events industry and provide a new premier experience for sophisticated travelers as well as meetings attendees,” said Christopher J. Nassetta, president & CEO of Hilton, via email. “Signia Hilton reinforces our commitment to innovating for the evolving needs of today’s guests.”

Signia Hilton is built for business with flexible meeting spaces that make it easy to convene and break out and collaborate in small groups and whatever else you might want to do at a conference. There’s state-of-the-art technology to make it easier to show your stats and branding. The properties also have plenty of ballrooms, restaurants, bars, and gorgeous lobbies for mixing, mingling, and networking.

And when you’re sick of your coworkers and conference colleagues, the hotel’s guest rooms offer a quiet reprieve from all the glad-handing and brainstorming. It’s everything a conference organizer could want–just bring your own name badge and network-ready anecdote.