Men are almost 40% more likely to be narcissists. Science explains why they often become leaders

Narcissistic people are often leaders, and it is easy to understand why we are somehow drawn to them.

Although the exact number of narcissists in leadership roles is hard to estimate–mostly because very few have their narcissism tested–several studies suggest that narcissists disproportionately occupy the leadership ranks. One study even estimated the narcissism of U.S. presidents and concluded that on some of the key dimensions of narcissism, such as grandiosity, 80% of the overall population would score lower on narcissism than would the average U.S. president.

Other studies show that a person’s narcissism score predicts whether he or she becomes a leader, even after controlling for gender, self-esteem, and major personality traits such as extraversion or curiosity. Along the same lines, in lab experiments with leaderless groups of a few individuals with no previous knowledge of each other, narcissists emerge more frequently as leaders.

Why? First, narcissists have, or are perceived to have, some positive qualities, such as higher levels of creativity. But in reality, narcissistic people are no more creative than others are; they are just better at selling their ideas to others.

What’s more, narcissists spend much more time and energy worrying about how they look. They are masters of impression management, and they seduce people by coming across as attractive and confident. Impression management is a key skill for getting ahead at work, regardless of whether you’re a narcissist or not. But because narcissists put more time and effort into perfecting this skill than does the rest of the world, they naturally end up being better at it.

Perhaps as a result, many organizations regard their narcissistic leaders and employees as central members of their firms. Narcissists, of course, agree with this role, though they often feel more important than their firms. More than once, I have heard executives complain that their talents are not fully appreciated by their organizations while also assuring me that their own personal brand is bigger than their firm’s–a classic narcissistic statement.

Being naturally more status oriented, narcissists value power and achievement more than others do. In fact, the best narcissism tests evaluate a facet called leadership or authority. Narcissism increases with people’s interest in leadership and power. One of the best single statements to evaluate this aspect of narcissism is: “I have a natural talent for influencing people.” What better way can someone find to demonstrate his or her self-perceived superiority than to become a leader or boss?