Why every restaurant has an illegible menu

It’s easy to love that little cafe in your city–you know the one. The tables are too cramped. The prices are too high. The scallops are too done. And the handwritten menus are downright illegible in the soft glow of candlelight. But it has so much soul! You can feel the love!

You may be getting seduced by typography. New research out of University of Ohio and Pennsylvania State University suggests something that might sound like common sense to most designers: A handwritten menu is more endearing than a typed one. And it can create a halo effect that doesn’t just make people like a restaurant; it may make them more likely to share their restaurant experience on social media and even perceive the food as healthier.

Over the course of two trials, testing hundreds of people on Amazon’s Mechanical Turk, subjects were asked to imagine themselves having dinner at two different fictional restaurants.

The first restaurant trial was the most intriguing one. Subjects were presented a place called Rilo’s Kitchen. In one instance, it was called “a health-conscious restaurant, its entire menu is based on locally-grown, non-GMO, antibiotic-free ingredients, and it is committed to sustainability.” In another, it was just another restaurant. At each version of Rilo’s, half of the subjects were given a printed menu (font choice: Helvetica), and the other subjects were presented with a menu that appeared to be handwritten (technically it used one of those fonts that just looks like handwriting, DJB This is Me).

After imagining the meal, subjects answered a questionnaire regarding their feelings about the menu, the healthiness of the brand, the social media appeal, and the human touch they felt. The questionnaire was then run through a rigorous statistical analysis to deconstruct how these responses might be interdependent.

What the study discovered was fascinating. People who received the handwritten menu believed that the healthy version of Rilo’s was, well, healthier, than when it was presented in Helvetica. They also just liked the menu more, and imagined sharing more about it on social. In fact, people even believed that restaurant was somehow serving “love.”

But there was a twist–and it demonstrates how companies can backfire when a brand overreaches.