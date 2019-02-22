Seth Meyers savagely spoofs “Green Book” and every movie like it

Who: Seth Meyers, Amber Ruffin, and the team at Late Night.

Why we care: White people. You just can’t stop them from curing racism in movies! From Driving Miss Daisy to The Blind Side to Hidden Figures to this year’s inexplicable awards-gobbler Green Book, movies featuring white saviors are not only common, they’re usually safe Oscar bets. As part of his ongoing series making fun of Oscar bait, which in the past has included trailers for Newspaper Movie and Boston Accent, Seth Meyers just released a trailer for White Savior: The Movie. It’s a mashup of Green Book, The Help, and all the others, with “all the things white people love in a movie about racism,” which of course includes “one racist who is so cartoonishly racist that white people look at them and say, ‘Well, at least I’m not that racist.'” If you’re trying to catch up on Oscar nominees before watching the ceremony on Sunday night, feel free to skip Green Book and watch this instead.