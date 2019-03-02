Here are the data brokers quietly buying and selling your personal information

It’s no secret that your personal data is routinely bought and sold by dozens, possibly hundreds, of companies. What’s less known is who those companies are, and what exactly they do.

Thanks to a new Vermont law requiring companies that buy and sell third-party personal data to register with the state, we’ve been able to assemble a list of over 100 data brokers operating in the U.S. It’s a rare, rough glimpse into a bustling economy that operates largely in the shadows, and often with few rules. Even Vermont’s first-of-its-kind law, which went into effect last month, doesn’t require data brokers to disclose who’s in their databases, what data they collect, or who buys it. Nor does it require brokers to give consumers access to their own data or opt out of data collection. Brokers are, however required to provide some information about their opt-out systems under the law–assuming they provide one. If you do want to keep your data out of the hands of these companies, you’ll often have to contact them one by one through whatever opt-out systems they provide; more on that below. The registry is an expansive, alphabet soup of companies, from lesser-known organizations that help landlords research potential tenants or deliver marketing leads to insurance companies, to the quiet giants of data. There are big names in people search (like Spokeo, ZoomInfo, White Pages, PeopleSmart, Intelius, and PeopleFinders), credit reporting (like Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion), and advertising and marketing (like Acxiom, Oracle, LexisNexis, Innovis, and KBM). Some companies straddle multiple categories, or specialize in “risk mitigation,” which can include credit reporting but also background checks and other identity verification services. And yet these 121 entities represent just a fraction of the broader data economy: The Vermont law only covers third-party data firms–those trafficking in the data of people with whom they have no relationship–as opposed to “first-party” data holders like Amazon, Facebook, or Google, which collect data directly from users. By buying or licensing data or scraping public records, third-party data companies can build personal profiles containing thousands of attributes each for billions of people. For decades, companies could, for instance, buy up lists of magazines subscribers to build targeted advertising audiences. These days, if you use a smartphone or a credit card, it’s not difficult for a company to determine if you’ve just gone through a break-up, if you’re pregnant or trying to lose weight, whether you’re an extrovert, what medicine you take, where you’ve been, and even how you swipe and tap on your smartphone.

All that data can be used to target you with ads, classify the riskiness of your lifestyle, or help determine your eligibility for a job. Like the companies, the risks this presents can be hard to see. Apart from the dangers of merely collecting and storing all that data, detailed (and often erroneous) consumer profiles can lead to race or income-based discrimination, in a high-tech version of redlining. And people-search websites, accessible to virtually anyone with a credit card, can be a goldmine for doxxers, abusers, and stalkers. (The National Network to End Domestic Violence has assembled a guide to data brokers.) In spite of a flurry of privacy scandals and new data rules in Europe and in states like Vermont and California, the ad-driven data broker industry shows few signs of slowing. In 2018, the Interactive Advertising Bureau reported that U.S. marketers and advertisers spent nearly $19.2 billion on third-party audience data and techniques for managing, cleaning, and analyzing it–a 17.5 percent increase from the prior year. Related: A landmark Vermont law nudges over 120 data brokers out of the shadows “Deleting” your data For companies regulated under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), including traditional credit bureaus, you have the right to request your personal data and request corrections of anything that’s wrong. But for other companies that deal in data, like marketing and people finder companies, U.S. law mostly doesn’t make any such guarantees, though that may change in the future as state and federal legislatures consider further rules. Those could ultimately bring protections similar to what European residents experience under the General Data Protection Regulation, probably the strictest international consumer data policy.

To try to remove yourself from a company’s databases: Click on the name of the broker below, click “Filing History,” and then click “DATA BROKER REGISTRATION.” You’ll get a document in PDF form that contains details from the company on how to opt out–provided the company allows you to opt-out.

Click on the name of the broker below, click “Filing History,” and then click “DATA BROKER REGISTRATION.” You’ll get a document in PDF form that contains details from the company on how to opt out–provided the company allows you to opt-out. You can also consult various online guides listing opt-out procedures. Griffin Boyce, systems administrator at Harvard University’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society, has compiled one such opt-out guide. Another guide is put together by Joel Winston, an attorney known for his work on data privacy and consumer protection. At Motherboard, Yael Grauer compiled another list of brokers with tips for opting out.

Griffin Boyce, systems administrator at Harvard University’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society, has compiled one such opt-out guide. Another guide is put together by Joel Winston, an attorney known for his work on data privacy and consumer protection. At Motherboard, Yael Grauer compiled another list of brokers with tips for opting out. You can also use the Data & Marketing Association’s DMAchoice program, which is primarily designed for opting out of direct mail and email messages, but is also used by some organizations to remove consumers from their lists entirely. It costs $2 to sign up for the program, and registration lasts two years.

which is primarily designed for opting out of direct mail and email messages, but is also used by some organizations to remove consumers from their lists entirely. It costs $2 to sign up for the program, and registration lasts two years. If you’re concerned about how a company is handling your personal data, you can file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission , which has issued millions of dollars in penalties over unfair or unlawful behavior by credit agencies and data brokers.

, which has issued millions of dollars in penalties over unfair or unlawful behavior by credit agencies and data brokers. Limit future data loss by deleting unnecessary apps, adjusting your privacy settings, and limiting what you post online. In order to control your data, you may need to hand over some basic info to verify that it’s really you. But be careful about what you turn over. As Boyce notes, “other than credit reporting agencies such as Equifax, no one should ask for your Social Security number or tax ID while opting out. When sending a copy of your ID, mark out the ID number and draw a line across the photo.” The companies Below are the companies that have registered under Vermont’s “data broker” law, with descriptions drawn from their websites or other sources where noted. (To view opt-out instructions in PDF format, click on the name of the company, then click “Filing History,” and then “DATA BROKER REGISTRATION”) Accudata Integrated Marketing Inc. Accudata operates mailing lists and marketing data services. Acxiom LLC The data giant’s offerings now encompass “more than 62 countries, 2.5 billion addressable consumers and more than 10,000 attributes—for a comprehensive representation of 68 percent of the world’s online population.” Last year, following the Cambridge Analytica scandal and Facebook’s decision to end partnerships with Acxiom and other third-party data handlers, LiveRamp sold Acxiom to Interpublic Group, one of the world’s largest advertising agencies, for $2.3 billion. LiveRamp continues to operate as a leading “data onboarding” company, helping bring offline data online for marketing purposes. Advantage Credit Inc. Advantage Credit resells credit services and data for the mortgage and finance industry.

Advantage Sales & Marketing LLC Advantage offers shopper marketing, retail merchandising, and other services to retailers and manufacturers. Advertise4Sales LLC 4LegalLeads.com connects law firms and legal professionals across the country to tens of thousands of prospects requesting legal help in real-time via phone or web leads each month. ALC Inc. ALC (American List Counsel) has “become the industry’s leading privately held direct and digital data marketing services provider.” All Web Leads Inc. All Web Leads is an “online lead generation company that sells the highest-quality sales leads to top insurance producers.” (Crunchbase) Altisource Holdings LLC Altisource provides information about landlords to businesses that wish to market to them. AmRent Inc. AmRent provides tenant screening services and data.

ANALYTICSIQ Inc. “[T]he first data company to consistently blend cognitive psychology with sophisticated data science to help you understand the who, what and why behind consumers and the decisions they make every day. Their accurate and comprehensive consumer database, PeopleCore, provides access to data attributes you can’t find anywhere else.” ASL Marketing Inc. ASL is “the nation’s premier provider of student marketing data, focused on the highly desirable 13-34-year-old market.” Automation Research Inc. dba DataVerify DataVerify provides information for the mortgage and real estate loan industry. Avrick Direct Inc. Mailing list and direct marketing company “specializing in data compilation.” Background Information Services Inc. (BIS) BIS focuses on employee and tenant screening. Backgroundchecks.com LLC Backgroundchecks.com provides online background checks and criminal records data.

DataMentors LLC dba V12 A “data and technology platform that links customer records with their proprietary blend of online, offline, and digital marketing data for highly personalized, one-to-one consumer marketing, regardless of device or channel.” (Crunchbase) Datamyx LLC dba Deluxe Marketing Solutions A “leading provider of integrated information, technology and analytics. Datamyx serves customers in industries ranging from banking, credit unions, and mortgage providers to alternative finance, insurance, and others.” Datastream Group Inc. Datastream “provides rich marketing data and real-time sales leads.” DataX Ltd. DataX is a unit of Equifax focused on alternative credit data. Digital Media Solutions “Deploys diversified and data-driven digital media customer acquisition solutions, including performance marketing, digital agency and marketing technology solutions to help achieve the marketing objectives of clients.” Digital Segment LLC A multi-channel marketing company.

Drobu Media LLC Ad manager and lead generator for social media campaigns. Dustin Blackman Dustin Blackman is the head of Drobu Media LLC, a lead generation service. He indicated to Fast Company that he intended to register only the business, not himself. Edvisors Network Inc. Edvisors “provides independent advertising-supported platforms for consumers to search compare and apply for private student loans.” Enformion Enformion “aggregates billions of United States public records into one of the largest online people databases.” Epsilon Data Management LLC Epsilon is one of the largest data management companies in the world, and provides direct marketing and customer relationship management services, sending more than 40 billion e-mails each year. Equifax Information Services LLC Incorporated in 1937, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies. In 2017, the company said it suffered a cyberattack that exposed the data of more than 145.4 million Americans, including their full names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses, and driver license numbers. At least 209,000 consumers’ credit card credentials were also taken in the attack.

Experian Data Corp. A sibling of the giant U.S. credit reporting agency Experian Information Solutions and one of many subsidiaries of the Ireland-based data giant Experian PLC, the company operates Experian RentBureau, a database updated daily with millions of consumers’ “rental payment history data from property owners/managers, electronic rent payment services and collection companies.” Experian Fraud Prevention Solutions Inc. An Experian unit providing a database focusing on fraudulent transactions. Experian Health Inc. The healthcare division of the credit reporting agency, providing data and analytics for healthcare providers, labs, pharmacies, payers, and other risk-bearing entities. Experian Information Solutions Inc. One of the “big three” credit reporting agencies, Experian also sells data analytics and marketing services, and purports to aggregate information on over one billion people and businesses, including 235 million individual U.S. consumers. Experian Marketing Solutions Inc. A marketing subsidiary of the credit reporting giant focused on identity-linkage and consumer research. FD Holdings LLC dba Factual Data Factual Data provides credit and other data to mortgage lenders.

