Here are the data brokers quietly buying and selling your personal information

It’s no secret that your personal data is routinely bought and sold by dozens, possibly hundreds, of companies. What’s less known is who those companies are, and what exactly they do.

Thanks to a new Vermont law requiring companies that buy and sell third-party personal data to register with the Secretary of State, we’ve been able to assemble a list of 121 data brokers operating in the U.S. It’s a rare, rough glimpse into a bustling economy that operates largely in the shadows, and often with few rules. Even Vermont’s first-of-its-kind law, which went into effect last month, doesn’t require data brokers to disclose who’s in their databases, what data they collect, or who buys it. Nor does it require brokers to give consumers access to their own data or opt out of data collection. Brokers are, however required to provide some information about their opt-out systems under the law–assuming they provide one. If you do want to keep your data out of the hands of these companies, you’ll often have to contact them one by one through whatever opt-out systems they provide; more on that below. Related: A landmark Vermont law nudges over 120 data brokers out of the shadows The registry is an expansive, alphabet soup of companies, from lesser-known organizations that help landlords research potential tenants or deliver marketing leads to insurance companies, to the quiet giants of data. Those include big names in people search, like Spokeo, ZoomInfo, White Pages, PeopleSmart, Intelius, PeopleFinders, and the numerous other websites they operate; credit reporting, like Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion; and advertising and marketing, like Acxiom, Oracle, Innovis, and KBM. Some companies also specialize in “risk mitigation,” which can include credit reporting but also background checks and other identity verification services. Still, these 121 entities represent just a fraction of the broader data economy: The Vermont law only covers third-party data firms–those trafficking in the data of people with whom they have no relationship–as opposed to “first-party” data holders like Amazon, Facebook, or Google, which collect their own enormous piles of detailed data directly from users.

Accudata Integrated Marketing Inc. Accudata operates mailing lists and marketing data services. Acxiom LLC The data giant’s offerings now encompass “more than 62 countries, 2.5 billion addressable consumers and more than 10,000 attributes—for a comprehensive representation of 68 percent of the world’s online population.” Last year, following the Cambridge Analytica scandal and Facebook’s decision to end partnerships with Acxiom and other third-party data handlers, LiveRamp sold Acxiom to Interpublic Group, one of the world’s largest advertising agencies, for $2.3 billion. LiveRamp continues to operate as a leading “data onboarding” company, helping bring offline data online for marketing purposes. Advantage Credit Inc. Advantage Credit resells credit services and data for the mortgage and finance industry. Advantage Sales & Marketing LLC Advantage offers shopper marketing, retail merchandising, and other services to retailers and manufacturers. Advertise4Sales LLC 4LegalLeads.com connects law firms and legal professionals across the country to tens of thousands of prospects requesting legal help in real-time via phone or web leads each month. ALC Inc. ALC (American List Counsel) has “become the industry’s leading privately held direct and digital data marketing services provider.”

All Web Leads Inc. All Web Leads is an “online lead generation company that sells the highest-quality sales leads to top insurance producers.” (Crunchbase) Altisource Holdings LLC Altisource provides information about landlords to businesses that wish to market to them. AmRent Inc. AmRent provides tenant screening services and data. ANALYTICSIQ Inc. “[T]he first data company to consistently blend cognitive psychology with sophisticated data science to help you understand the who, what and why behind consumers and the decisions they make every day. Their accurate and comprehensive consumer database, PeopleCore, provides access to data attributes you can’t find anywhere else.” ASL Marketing Inc. ASL is “the nation’s premier provider of student marketing data, focused on the highly desirable 13-34-year-old market.” Automation Research Inc. dba DataVerify DataVerify provides information for the mortgage and real estate loan industry.

Blackbaud Inc. A “supplier of software and services specifically designed for nonprofit organizations. Its products focus on fundraising, website management, CRM, analytics, financial management, ticketing, and education administration.” (Wikipedia) CBCInnovis Inc. CBCInnovis provides credit and real estate data. CDK Global LLC CDK “provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally.” CIC Mortgage Credit Inc. CIC provides credit data for the mortgage industry. Civis Analytics Inc. Civis is “an Eric Schmidt-backed data science software and consultancy company founded by Dan Wagner in 2013. Wagner served as the chief analytics officer for Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign.” Read more from Fast Company here. Clarity Services Inc. Clarity Services is a unit of Experian focusing on alternative credit data.

CoreLogic Solutions LLC CoreLogic Solutions processes and provides property records for the real estate and mortgage industries. Cortera Inc. Cortera provides credit information about businesses. Data Facts Inc. Data Facts provides information on consumers for background checks in lending, housing and more DataMentors LLC dba V12 A “data and technology platform that links customer records with their proprietary blend of online, offline, and digital marketing data for highly personalized, one-to-one consumer marketing, regardless of device or channel.” (Crunchbase) Datamyx LLC dba Deluxe Marketing Solutions A “leading provider of integrated information, technology and analytics. Datamyx serves customers in industries ranging from banking, credit unions, and mortgage providers to alternative finance, insurance, and others.” Datastream Group Inc. Datastream “provides rich marketing data and real-time sales leads.”

DataX Ltd. DataX is a unit of Equifax focused on alternative credit data. Digital Media Solutions “Deploys diversified and data-driven digital media customer acquisition solutions, including performance marketing, digital agency and marketing technology solutions to help achieve the marketing objectives of clients.” Digital Segment LLC A multi-channel marketing company. Drobu Media LLC Ad manager and lead generator for social media campaigns. Dustin Blackman Dustin Blackman is the head of Drobu Media LLC, a lead generation service. He indicated to Fast Company that he intended to register only the business, not himself. Edvisors Network Inc. Edvisors “provides independent advertising-supported platforms for consumers to search compare and apply for private student loans.”

Enformion Enformion “aggregates billions of United States public records into one of the largest online people databases.” Epsilon Data Management LLC Epsilon is one of the largest data management companies in the world, and provides direct marketing and customer relationship management services, sending more than 40 billion e-mails each year. Equifax Information Services LLC Incorporated in 1937, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies. In 2017, the company said it suffered a cyberattack that exposed the data of more than 145.4 million Americans, including their full names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses, and driver license numbers. At least 209,000 consumers’ credit card credentials were also taken in the attack. Experian Data Corp. A sibling of the giant U.S. credit reporting agency Experian Information Solutions and one of many subsidiaries of the Ireland-based data giant Experian PLC, the company operates Experian RentBureau, a database updated daily with millions of consumers’ “rental payment history data from property owners/managers, electronic rent payment services and collection companies.” Experian Fraud Prevention Solutions Inc. An Experian unit providing a database focusing on fraudulent transactions. Experian Health Inc. The healthcare division of the credit reporting agency, providing data and analytics for healthcare providers, labs, pharmacies, payers, and other risk-bearing entities.

